Davide Shorty LIVE @ Dissonanze

Dissonanze
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBaronissi
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Davide Shorty LIVE @ Dissonanze

Tutte le età

Presentato da Dissonanze SRLS.

Lineup

Davide Shorty

Venue

Dissonanze

Via Salvador Allende, 46, 84081 Baronissi SA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

