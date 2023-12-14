DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
When you see jazz re:freshed has tickets on sale for a "secret Show" you KNOW it will be something YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS.
We cannot announce who will be performing yet but make sure you are in 91 Living Room for a very special night.
This is an 18+ eve
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.