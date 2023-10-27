DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sono Così Indie | La Festa

ARCI Bellezza
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJMilano
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Torna a Casa Bellezza, dopo i sold out dell'ultima stagione, la notte dedicata al meglio della scena indie italiana e internazionale, con DJset fra ITPOP, sonorità brit e electro: dai Franz Ferdinand a Tananai, dai The Strokes a Gazzelle, dagli MGMT a Calc Read more

Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Via Audio
ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

