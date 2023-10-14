DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bonnie Clyde x Timeless Classics Pop Up by Joe Kay

Bonnie Friends
Sat, 14 Oct, 12:00 pm
SocialLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Timeless Classics x Bonnie Clyde pop up - a shopping and listening experience curated by Joe Kay

This is an all ages event.

Presented by Joe Kay, Inc.

Bonnie Friends

1010 South Olive Street, Los Angeles, California 90015, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

