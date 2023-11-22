DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Define Chris live set

Officina degli Esordi
Wed, 22 Nov, 10:30 pm
GigsBari
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Define Chris è il progetto solo del musicista pugliese Christopher Difino (batterista e producer). Elettronica emotiva che viene costruita su ritmi e texture, miscelando elementi glitch e noise, loop perpetui di contemplazione e sfuriate eclettiche accompa

BIG – Bari International Gender festival

Lineup

Define Chris

Venue

Via Francesco Crispi, 5, 70122 Bari BA, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm
200 capacity

