Wild Up: Sarah Hennies, Susan Silton, Lynne Thompson

2220 Arts + Archives
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

As part of the inaugural California Festival of new work, Wild Up presents We’re Here, What Now? featuring Sarah Hennies, Susan Silton and Lynne Thompson.

~

We’re Here, What Now? is a new collaboration between interdisciplinary artist Susan Silton, compo...

Presented by Wild Up
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Wild Up, Sarah Hennies, Lynne Thompson

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

