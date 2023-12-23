DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Horse Meat Disco's Xmas Party

Patterns
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Lineup

Horse Meat Disco
Wildblood & Queenie

Horse Meat Disco return to Patterns basement for a very special Christmas party!

Horse Meat Disco is a byword for Sunday night London bacchanalia which accidentally resuscitated the original dance music Read more

Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

Horse Meat Disco, Queenie & Wildblood

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs