DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Thanksgiving - BlackChild, Beltran, Chase West

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Thu, 23 Nov, 10:00 pm
New York
$33.99

About

The Thanksgiving tradition continues, Thursday Nov 23rd - join us as we welcome Blackchild, Beltran, ChaseWest and more to Superior Ingredients.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Trust Us and Real Talent

Lineup

Blackchild, Beltran, ChaseWest

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Doors open10:00 pm

