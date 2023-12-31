DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

New Year’s Eve w/ The Dwarves, Fusion Babies, Sik Sik Sicks, Pleeay and more…

Kilowatt
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

New Year's Eve Party Of The Century!

Celebrity Stunt Devil Host, Evel Midget Mini Mike Cook!

Special performances by The Dwarves, Fusion Babies, Sik Sik Sicks and Pleeay!

This is a 21+ event
Kilowatt presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dwarves, Sik Sik Sicks

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.