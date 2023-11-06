Top track

Passenger: 'All The Little Lights' Anniversary Performance @ The Fleece

The Fleece
Mon, 6 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade is very excited to present an outstore live performance from Passenger at The Fleece. This unique event celebrates the 10th anniversary release of their album 'All The Little Things' released via Cooking Vinyl.

All Ages (Under 16s must be acco

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Passenger

Venue

The Fleece

12 St Thomas St, Bristol BS1 6JJ
Doors open7:00 pm
450 capacity

