DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rough Trade is very excited to present an outstore live performance from Passenger at The Fleece. This unique event celebrates the 10th anniversary release of their album 'All The Little Things' released via Cooking Vinyl.
All Ages (Under 16s must be acco
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.