DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Drag Lab : la soirée science et glam !

Nouveau Casino
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

C'est une première en France, une expérience inédite que nous allons vous faire vivre pendant cette soirée haute en couleur.

Émerveillement, réactions chimiques, et explosions sur un fond de lip sync, de costumes éblouissants et d’humour seront là pour vo Read more

Présenté par String Theory.

Lineup

Venue

Nouveau Casino

109 Rue Oberkampf, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.