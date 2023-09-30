DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ethan Jenner presents Boundary Festival Afterparty

Tempest
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:00 pm
DJBrighton
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Did someone say Boundary afters??? 👀

The next instalment of my Ethan Jenner Pres. parties will be Saturday 30th September straight after Boundary!!! c'mooooon🚀

7-2AM

Free entry with some top tier selecta's🔥

See you all on the dancefloor

Lineup:

Be Read more

Presented by Tempest Inn.

Venue

Tempest

King's Road, Brighton, BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

