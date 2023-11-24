DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ANA DE LLOR

Musicbox Lisboa
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsLisbon
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ana De Llor é uma artista queer Portuguesa e residente em Londres. De Llor cria um universo sonoro aliciante num mundo de dark pop, que se mistura com beats e melodias do folk Português. A sua música é conhecida pelos seus temas feministas, e canções avant Read more

Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:00 pm

