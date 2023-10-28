Top track

MVMNT

Hot Box
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
DJChelmsford
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This Halloween MVMNT returns to Hot Box for the first time since April with a line up worthy of the wait.

Expect Hot Box’s same intimate vibe and quality production and sound. Paired with music and a crowd sure to leave you with a smile on your face this Read more

Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.

Lineup

Laidlaw

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

