DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This Halloween MVMNT returns to Hot Box for the first time since April with a line up worthy of the wait.
Expect Hot Box’s same intimate vibe and quality production and sound. Paired with music and a crowd sure to leave you with a smile on your face this
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.