A Night in New Orleans

The Forge
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

'A Night in New Orleans'

The Big Smoke Family

Nick Etwell Trio

DJ Chris Tofu

Thrill to the sounds of New Orleans brought right into the heart of Camden, London with The Big Smoke Family channeling the funk of Eddie Bo, the boogie-woogie of Professor Lo Read more

Presented by AGMP.

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

