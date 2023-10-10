DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Art, Music and Fashion

NUBLU
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$22.66
About

A 3 day party celebrating the creatives of the Lower East Sides Art, Music and Fashion

October 10

MC - Julius Klein former owner of XOXO and a performer at Club 57

Anthony Haden Guest - Art Critic, Author, Poet who will read from some of his works

Presented by Nublu.

Venue

NUBLU

151 Loisaida Ave, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

