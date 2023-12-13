Top track

NEUNUNDNEUNZIG - 99 in Flammen

NEUNUNDNEUNZIG + Blanche Biau

POPUP!
Wed, 13 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le projet énigmatique partagé par NEUNUNDNEUNZIG et Blanche Biau, est une réponse à l’abondance écrasante d’informations dans le monde moderne.

Le duo autrichien et la chanteuse suisse se sont rencontrés sur la scène underground, et ont chacun développés Read more

Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Lineup

Neunundneunzig, Blanche Biau

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm
175 capacity

