DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nox, de l’écran à la scène.
Né d’une connexion entre les collectifs : HDO, Beatume et S4P, NOX est une série musicale mettant en scène des artistes hip-hop et rap. Le petit plus : des jeux d’ombre et lumières colorées.
De nombreux artistes sont passés su
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.