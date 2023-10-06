Top track

Lpee - East London (Nouvelle École)

Nox All-Star : Lpee, Hash24 & Faelix

DOCK B
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nox, de l’écran à la scène.

Né d’une connexion entre les collectifs : HDO, Beatume et S4P, NOX est une série musicale mettant en scène des artistes hip-hop et rap. Le petit plus : des jeux d’ombre et lumières colorées.

De nombreux artistes sont passés su

Présenté par DOCK B & Beatume.

Lineup

Hash 24

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open8:00 pm

