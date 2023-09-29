DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rowan Spencer UPSTAIRS

Public Records
Fri, 29 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsNew York
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rowan Spencer

RSVP does not guarantee entry

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Rowan Spencer

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

