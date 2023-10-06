DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PEINE FORTE ET DURE
Prima nazionale
di Keira Fox
in collaborazione con Louis Backhouse
suono Vindicatrix
Peine forte et dure dell'artista inglese Keira Fox parte dalla sua continua ricerca su Anna Trapnel, profetessa, mistica e attivista polit*
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.