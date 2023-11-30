Top track

TIF - 3iniya

TIF + première partie : Ligno

Espace Julien
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€25.01

About

Toufik alias Tif est un artiste originaire d’Alger vivant à Paris.

Ce rappeur mélomane, capable de rapper et de chanter en français comme en arabe, a connu un engouement avec son titre 3iniya ("les yeux") en 2020. Le clip tourné à Alger lui a créé une aud Read more

Présenté par VILLAGE 42 PRODUCTIONS.

Lineup

TIF

Venue

Espace Julien

36 Cr Julien, 13006 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

