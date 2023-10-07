DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Java : Michael James, Pisica & Reshuffle

La Java
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:30 pm
GigsParis
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Encore un début d'octobre qui s'annonce fort !

-> La Java se veut être un lieu inclusif, accueillant toutes les communautés. Aucune forme de sexisme, racisme, homophobie, transphobie, persécution ou harcèlement au sein du club ne sera tolérée.

Présenté par A.A Production.

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

