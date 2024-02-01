DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Last Dinner Party

Roundhouse
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

From serenading the dimly-lit corners of East London pubs to Courting interest from several major record labels, agents, promoters & publishers in a few short months, The Last Dinner Party have burst forth gloriously into the guitar music renaissance. Conc Read more

Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

Heartworms, The Last Dinner Party

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.