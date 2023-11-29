Top track

The Palms - Push Off

The Palms

Soda Bar
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$22.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Started in Los Angeles, CA in 2015, The Palms have become a formidable player in today’s Independent musical landscape. With an underground modern day classic in “Push Off,” as well as an ever growi Read more

Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

