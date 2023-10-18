DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ALOK - BIOLOGY

Oran Mor
Wed, 18 Oct, 6:00 pm
ComedyGlasgow
£26.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ALOK – BIOLOGY! A Comedy Show by ALOK

ALOK (they/them) is an internationally acclaimed author, poet, comedian, and public speaker. As a mixed-media artist their work explores themes of trauma, belonging, and the human condition. They are the author of Fem Read more

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

Venue

Oran Mor

Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8QX
Doors open6:00 pm
600 capacity

