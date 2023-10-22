DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Joe Sutherland: Flexing (some new material)

The Bill Murray
Sun, 22 Oct, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join Joe 'could have been a dancer' Sutherland for an hour of new jokes, old jokes, and thoughts that are TOO HOT* FOR TV (*not yet coherent enough).

As seen on your television (Roast Battle, Hypothetical, Eastenders) and the internet (nature's television

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Joan Sutherland

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

