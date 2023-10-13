Top track

Goodies: 2000s Hip Hop Night

Schimanski
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:00 pm
About

Goodies return to BKLYN for a night of 2000s Hip Hop

DJ Svpply & Guests drop the biggest jams of the era, by the likes of:

50 Cent * OutKast • Kid Cudi * Nelly • Drake • Gucci Mane • Eminem * Snoop Dogg • Missy Elliot • Kanye West • Mike Jones • Ciara Read more

Presented by Schimanski.

Venue

Schimanski

54 N 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

