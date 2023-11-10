DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RDGLDGRN 10 Year Anniversary - Late Show - 21+

Songbyrd
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$32.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The journey of RDGLDGRN began with a bang in 2011 when they dropped their debut single, "I Love Lamp," a catchy power pop anthem, which took its name from a memorable line uttered by Steve Carell's iconic character in "Anchor Man." What followed was nothin

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

RDGLDGRN

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

