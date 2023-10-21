DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Love Jones: An R&B Party (Nice & Slow Edition)

Chop Shop
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
From $19.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

- Tickets starting at $15 [+fees]

When did you first fall in love with R&B? Do you remember the song? Was it anything like how Darius fell in love with Nina on the dance floor?

Allow us to take you there again. Join us at Love Jones, a night of R&

Presented by Chop Shop x Afrotrak

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

