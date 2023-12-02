Top track

Tony Trov - Gotta Tap Mac

- HOAGIEWAVE -

48 Record Bar
Sat, 2 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

- HOAGIEWAVE-nostalgia for a city that didn't exist but might yet still

Electronic Music by Tony Trov

Liquid Lights by Joanna Trov

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by 48 Record Bar.

Lineup

Tony Trov

Venue

48 Record Bar

48 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

