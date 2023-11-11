DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
- HOAGIEWAVE-nostalgia for a city that didn't exist but might yet still
Electronic Music by Tony Trov
Liquid Lights by Joanna Trov
This is a 21+ event.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.