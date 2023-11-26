Top track

Lifesaver

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LURK, Taking Meds, Only Sibling, Classic Traffic

Saint Vitus Bar
Sun, 26 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lifesaver
Got a code?

About

Taking Meds and Lurk team up to rock Vitus—a great combo of two the best up and coming rock bands in the USA, joined by Only Sibling + Classic Traffic

This is an all ages event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Taking Meds, LURK, Only Sibling

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.