Jaydonclover - I Wish You

Jaydonclover

Laylow
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22

Jaydonclover - I Wish You
About

Birmingham artist Jaydonclover joins us for the final show of her intimate UK tour. She has a perfected soft sung vocal that sweetens the blows of heartbreak and insecurity through ingenious lyrical hooks and seductive irony.

In 2019 she released her debu Read more

Presented by Goodboyz Limited.

Lineup

Jaydonclover

Venue

Laylow

10 Golborne Rd, London W10 5PE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
120 capacity

