DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vela + Jaleo + Adeuda

Siroco
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Vela

Jaleo

Adeuda

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales

Organizado por Vela

Lineup

Adeuda, Jaleo, Vela

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.