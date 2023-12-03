DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Monster

Don Quixote
Sun, 3 Dec, 3:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $43.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Experience Pro Wrestling at Don Quixote Sunday, December 3rd!

Doors open: 3pm

Event starts: 4pm

Ends: 7pm

Lineup:

To be announced

All ages

Presented by West Coast Pro

Venue

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

