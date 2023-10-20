Top track

milkshed. - Apex Predator

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

milkshed.

The Victoria
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

milkshed. - Apex Predator
Got a code?

About

Citizen Live is pleased to host milkshed. at The Victoria Dalston on Friday, October 20th.

“milkshed.” is the project of Cam Gallaher, (vocals, guitar, production) Jake Tulley, (bass) and Alf Grey (drums).

Working out of a disused milking parlour in the Read more

Presented by Citizen Live.

Lineup

milkshed.

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.