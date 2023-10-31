DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cirque Du Soul: Leeds // Halloween Special

Beaver Works
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyLeeds
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Roll up, Roll up.. The scariest, most ghoulish circus rave is back in Leeds this halloween! Step into our abandoned theatre of nightmares and join us for a night of blood soaked debauched devilry. If you get past the killer clowns, rabid bats and marauding Read more

Presented by Cirque Du Soul.

Lineup

1
Goddard, DREAD MC, Yung Singh and 1 more

Venue

Beaver Works

36 Whitehouse Street, Leeds LS10 1AD
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

