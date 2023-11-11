DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SAMEDI 11 NOVEMBRE
FIN DES PRE-VENTES : 2H30
FIN DE LA GUESTLIST : 3H
FIN DES ENTREES: 4H
On se retrouve pour une CLUB PARTY, on va RETOURNER @larotondestalingrad
3 SALLES avec des BIG DJ TOUTE LA NUIT
BIG DJ
@akosinel_
@bengalingaling
@djdrozzy
