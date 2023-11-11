DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SAVAGE CLUB PARTY

La Rotonde
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SAMEDI 11 NOVEMBRE

FIN DES PRE-VENTES : 2H30

FIN DE LA GUESTLIST : 3H

FIN DES ENTREES: 4H

On se retrouve pour une CLUB PARTY, on va RETOURNER @larotondestalingrad

3 SALLES avec des BIG DJ TOUTE LA NUIT

BIG DJ

@akosinel_

@bengalingaling

Présenté par SAVAGE BLOCK PARTYS.

La Rotonde

6 Place de la Bataille de Stalingrad, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

