DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Garmonbozia, présente
2023 s’achèvera sur une note épique avec le passage à La Rayonne mardi 5 décembre de cette incroyable tournée réunissant quatre groupes de la scène Metal Extrême ! Les titans du Blackened
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.