DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Meatraffle

The Lexington
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Meatraffle is the common chord running through the leftist brigades of the South London art scene. Eschewing the ‘love song industrial complex’ that dominates the airwaves, for Meatraffle it is the political, the platonic, the comradeship of the struggle t Read more

Lineup

Meatraffle

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

