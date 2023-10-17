DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Natsuma + support: WIll Reubin

Notting Hill Arts Club
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Natsuma, whose real name is Nathalie De Leuw, is a North London-based multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter and producer. She cites Stevie Wonder, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nao,and Lianne La Havas as her musical influences. Join us on the 17th, where she gr Read more

Presented by Notting Hill Arts Club.

Natsuma

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

