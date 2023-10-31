DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Halloween Nightmare in Kings Cross

Scala
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LET THE GAMES BEGIN..... 😈

Get ready for the spookiest halloween experience of your lives as the biggest nightmare in Kings Cross takes over the area for 1 night only! Prepare for ghosts, ghouls, goblins and everything in-between 👻

Presented by Lowercase Events.

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

