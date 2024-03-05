Top track

Mackerel's Funky Mission

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ĠENN + Bible Club

Crofters Rights
Tue, 5 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mackerel's Funky Mission
Got a code?

About

The debut album of ĠENN is a hard-earned statement of evolution, woven from the band’s four distinct threads of influence and identity to reveal an arresting tapestry of ambition. It follows on from their 2021 debut EP Liminal which was born of isolation,...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Gravy Train.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bible Club, ĠENN

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.