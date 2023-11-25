DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bamboos (Matinee)

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 25 Nov, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Due to popular demand, we’ve added an earlier matinee show.

Inspired by the instrumental raw funk of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, The Bamboos are retro-pioneers, infusing soul and funk with modern songwriting.

Drawing the links between hip hop, soul, fu

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

The Bamboos

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open5:30 pm
475 capacity

