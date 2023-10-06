DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RED EYE at Club Congress (Fridays)

Club Congress
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Red Eye at Club Congress!

$3 Seltzers, $5 Wells, $5 AMF's Every Friday!

10pm

Free

-Pico de Gallo on the Plaza

-Bex & Halsero in the Club

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Hotel Congress.

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
