Joke Craft: The Course: A Joke Course for Comics
6 week course with Amanda Baker & Abi Grant
It will cover:
Joke types vs joke functions
50 joke types
Maximising asides, tags and boosts
Components
Comic devices
Comic angles.
Making the most out of
