Joke Craft: The Course: A Joke Course for Comics

The Bill Murray
Mon, 16 Oct, 1:00 pm
WorkshopLondon
£422.30
About

6 week course with Amanda Baker & Abi Grant

It will cover:

Joke types vs joke functions

50 joke types

Maximising asides, tags and boosts

Components

Comic devices

Comic angles.

Making the most out of

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Amanda Baker

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open12:30 pm

