lighthearted - from here on out

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Slow Packer / lighthearted / Annie Jo

Static Age Records
Mon, 6 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$12.12

About

lighthearted (Athens, GA)

“lighthearted” is an alternative, folk band based in Athens, Georgia. The band typically consists of five members with songs ranging from soft and contemplative to upbeat and groovy. Ethan Fogus of Immersive Atlanta said it best: Read more

Presented by Static Age Records.

Lineup

Slow Packer, lighthearted, Annie Jo

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
65 capacity

