Go down records 20 anniversary

Bloom
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:00 pm
Mezzago
€18.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
20 anni di musica indipendente fatta di creatività, forte coinvolgimento, incrollabile passione, libertà artistica e amicizia.

Per celebrare alla grande questo traguardo abbiamo in programma 20 concerti pazzeschi in locali di tutta Italia e qualcuno anche Read more

Presentato da Cooperativa Sociale il Visconte di Mezzago.

Diplomatics, Humulus, OJM

Bloom

Via Eugenio Curiel, 39, 20883 Mezzago MB, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

