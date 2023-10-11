Top track

Clinic ft. Dastan (The Soundgarden)

Station1640
Wed, 11 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsWest Hollywood
From $18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Clinic with Dastan (The Soundgarden) 10/11. 2 for 1 drinks (10-11 PM).

RSVP FREE Guest List (10-11 PM). Limited Availability.

Free before 11 PM. We recommend arriving by 10:45 PM.

For VIP table reservations/inquiries, email info@underratedpresents.com Read more

Presented by Underrated Presents.

Lineup

Dastan

Venue

Station1640

1640 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

