DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nómade Barcelona // Eixample

Secret Location, Barcelona
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:15 pm
GigsBarcelona
€17.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nómade desembarca en la ciudad Condal, dónde nos vamos a encontrar para disfrutar de la música en estado natural. Ésta vez nuestro refugio será un sotano en el Eixample (la dirección será enviada el día del evento). Los artistas que nos acompañaran los anu Read more

Organizado por Nómade.
Mask not required
Distancing not required

Lineup

Venue

Secret Location, Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.